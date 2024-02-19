Kerryman makes final cut for Ireland squad

Kerry's Rap Buivydas has made the final cut for the Ireland senior squad for Thursday’s World Cup 2027 European Pre-Qualifier against Kosovo.

The Garvey’s Tralee Warriors centre is one of 3 uncapped players in the 12 man panel, reduced from 18.

UCC Demons pair James Beckom and David Lehane are also in line for their senior international debuts. Six players remain on standby and may be drafted in for Sunday’s qualifier with Switzerland.

The Ireland squad travel to Kosovo today and speaking ahead of their departure, head coach Mark Keenan said: “We’re really looking forward to getting our campaign underway, we have a few fresh faces and I am looking forward to seeing James, David and Rapolas make the step up to senior international level. Obviously narrowing down to a squad of 12 is always difficult and those who have missed out on selection for this Kosovo game on Thursday are still in contention to feature in Sunday’s contest against Switzerland.”

Ireland play Kosovo at 6pm on Thursday in Prishtina, it’s followed by the visit of Switzerland to the National Basketball Arena, which tips off at 3pm on Sunday. Both Group A games will be broadcast live on TG4 Player.

Ireland are competing at FIBA Basketball World Cup level for the first time and captain Sean Flood is relishing the opportunity: “It’s great to link up again with the squad, we have some new players, who I am sure will hit the ground running. We have a busy week, but this is where we want to be, competing at World Cup level. We probably go into the campaign as underdogs, but we relish the challenge. We’ve already taken scalps in our previous FIBA EuroBasket campaign and we’re targeting more success this time round, as we look to reach the next phase of qualification.”

The three group winners, alongside the best-ranked second-placed team, will advance to the FIBA Basketball World Cup Pre-Qualifiers Second Round.

Tickets for Ireland’s FIBA Basketball World Cup 2027 European Pre-Qualifiers game with Switzerland on Sunday 25th February can be purchased here.

Ireland final 12-man squad:

Adrian O’Sullivan (Ballincollig), Lorcan Murphy (Templeogue), James Beckom (UCC Demons), Neil Randolph (Templeogue), Sean Flood (Den Helder, Netherlands), Conor Quinn (Belfast Star), Jordan Blount (Energywise Ireland Neptune), Rapolas Buivydas (Garvey’s Tralee Warriors), James Gormley (Griffith College Éanna), David Lehane (UCC Demons), Taiwo Badmus (Valur, Iceland), Matt Treacy (Wallabies, Switzerland)

Standby list:

Keelan Cairns (Ballincollig), James Connaire (Moycullen), Paul Dick (Killester), James Hannigan (UCC Demons), Conor O’Sullivan (Energywise Ireland Neptune) Aidan Quinn (Belfast Star)

FIBA Basketball World Cup 2027 European Pre-Qualifiers

Group A Fixtures:

Thursday 22nd February

Kosovo v Ireland, Prishtina, Kosovo, 6pm Live on TG4 Player

Sunday 25th February 2024

Ireland v Switzerland, National Basketball Arena, Dublin, 3pm Live on TG4 Player

Thursday 21st November 2024

Ireland v Azerbaijan, National Basketball Arena

Sunday 24th November 2024

Ireland v Kosovo, National Basketball Arena

Thursday 20th February 2025

Switzerland v Ireland

Sunday 23rd February 2025

Azerbaijan v Ireland