Ireland, coached by Kerry’s Paudie Fleming, have won again at the Men's U20 European B Championships.

They beat Georgia 75-52 to progress to the 9th/10th place playoff.

Ireland meet Hungary at 4 today. The sides met previously in the group stages, with Ireland taking the win by a basket.

Advertisement

Liz

Kerry is represented on the U20 squad by Tralee players Rap Buivydas and Leeroy Odiahi.