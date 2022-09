Mark O'Connor will tomorrow bid to emulate fellow Kerryman Tadhg Kennelly in winning the AFL Grand Final.

Dingle man O'Connor plays with Geelong, who go up against Sydney at 5.30am Irish time.

Geelong are favourites and Maurice Brosnan of The42.ie

Advertisement

Whether O'Connor gets game time remains to be seen as he is medical sub for his side and not guaranteed gametime.

Maurice Brosnan of The42.ie