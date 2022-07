Preparations continue for the Kerry ladies ahead of the TG4 Ladies All-Ireland Senior Football Championship final.

The Kingdom take on reigning champions Meath this Sunday at Croke Park.

Joint Kerry Ladies Senior Football Manager, Darragh Long, believes his team have yet to reach their full potential…



Kerry v Meath throws in at 4 o’clock this Sunday and will be live on Radio Kerry with thanks to Reen’s Peugeot Rathmore