Kerry Woman Wins At Munster Rugby Awards

Sep 4, 2024 10:57 By radiokerrynews
Kerry Woman Wins At Munster Rugby Awards
***UNDER STRICT EMBARGO UNTIL 10:00PM ON TUESDAY 3RD SEPTEMBER 2024*** REPRO FREE ***PRESS RELEASE NO REPRODUCTION FEE*** EDITORIAL USE ONLY 2024 Munster Rugby Awards Presented by Virgin Media 3/9/2024 The 2024 Munster Rugby Awards, presented by Virgin Media, the Woodlands House Hotel, Adare, Co. Limerick Pictured is Paul Higgins of Virgin Media presenting the Virgin Supporters Player of the Year Award (Male and Female) to Muirne Wall and John Hodnett Mandatory Credit ©INPHO/Ben Brady
Calvin Nash was announced on Tuesday night as the Bank of Ireland Men’s Player of the Year at the annual Munster Rugby Awards.

11 awards were presented across various areas of Munster Rugby.

Nash enjoyed an excellent 2023/24 campaign which saw him score 6 tries in 18 appearances for

Maeve Óg O’Leary, who is the Bank of Ireland Women’s Player of the Year, had another excellent season which saw her start in all four matches for Munster in the 2023/24 Women’s Interprovincial Championship scoring two tries.

The Virgin Media Supporters’ Player of the Year award was a new addition to the awards ceremony this year with John Hodnett and Kerry’s Muirne Wall winning the men’s and women’s editions, respectively.

John and Muirne both came through the club system with John representing Clonakilty RFC in his youth while Muirne lined out for Listowel RFC and Tralee RFC.

Advertisement
