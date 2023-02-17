Kerry without six players for upcoming Munster Minor Football Championship

Kerry will be without six players for their upcoming Ladies Munster Minor Football Championship match.

The Kingdom travel to face Clare in Inagh tomorrow at 3.

Kerry joint manager Donal Rahilly spoke to Radio Kerry

Kerry team:

1. Aoife Looney - Southern Gaels

2. Hannah Herlihy - Castleisland Desmonds

3. Roisin Smith - Cromane

4. Sheoladh O’Donovan - Cromane

5. Laura O Reilly - Churchill

6. Kelli Enright - Moyvane

7. Sarah Scanlon - Ballymacelligot

8. Keelin Enright - Ballymacelligott

9. Amy Curtin - Castleisland Desmonds

10. Katie Nix - Kerins O Rahillys

11. Aideen O Brien – MKL Gaels

12. Katie Doe - Firies

13. Clara Daly - Southern Gaels

14. Leah McMahon - Dr Crokes

15. Julia Curtin - Currow

Subs:

16. Kerry Hennessy – Ballymacelligott

17. Kiera Fuery - Southern Gaels

18. Orla Clifford - Annascaul

19. Orlaith McKenna - Churchill

20. Orla Fitzgerald - Southern Gaels

21. Andrea Murphy - Killarney Legion

22. Tiarna Murphy - MKL Gaels

23. Grainne Kennedy - Beaufort

24. Lilli Kerins - Beaufort

25. Jessica Gill - Southern Gaels

26. Niamh Moran - Southern Gaels