Kerry without six players for upcoming Munster Minor Football Championship

Kerry will be without six players for their upcoming Ladies Munster Minor Football Championship match.
The Kingdom travel to face Clare in Inagh tomorrow at 3.
Kerry joint manager Donal Rahilly spoke to Radio Kerry
Kerry team:
1. Aoife Looney - Southern Gaels
2. Hannah Herlihy - Castleisland Desmonds
3. Roisin Smith - Cromane
4. Sheoladh O’Donovan - Cromane
5. Laura O Reilly - Churchill
6. Kelli Enright - Moyvane
7. Sarah Scanlon - Ballymacelligot
8. Keelin Enright - Ballymacelligott
9. Amy Curtin - Castleisland Desmonds
10. Katie Nix - Kerins O Rahillys
11. Aideen O Brien – MKL Gaels
12. Katie Doe - Firies
13. Clara Daly - Southern Gaels
14. Leah McMahon - Dr Crokes
15. Julia Curtin - Currow
Subs:
16. Kerry Hennessy – Ballymacelligott
17. Kiera Fuery - Southern Gaels
18. Orla Clifford - Annascaul
19. Orlaith McKenna - Churchill
20. Orla Fitzgerald - Southern Gaels
21. Andrea Murphy - Killarney Legion
22. Tiarna Murphy - MKL Gaels
23. Grainne Kennedy - Beaufort
24. Lilli Kerins - Beaufort
25. Jessica Gill - Southern Gaels
26. Niamh Moran - Southern Gaels