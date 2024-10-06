Kerry winners outside county

Liam Dowling’s Ballymac Wendy was a 5/1 winner of race 4 at Shelbourne Park, by 3/4s of a length in 28.58.
Race 4 at Limerick went to the 6/4 priced Hearthill Rafa, for Joseph O’Connor, Ballyduff, by half a length in 28.83.
Advertisement
Liam Dowling’s Ballymac Wendy was a 5/1 winner of race 4 at Shelbourne Park, by 3/4s of a length in 28.58.
Race 4 at Limerick went to the 6/4 priced Hearthill Rafa, for Joseph O’Connor, Ballyduff, by half a length in 28.83.
Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.
Copyright © 2024 Raidio Ciarrai Teoranta. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus