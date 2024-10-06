Advertisement
Sport

Kerry winners outside county

Oct 6, 2024
Kerry winners outside county
Liam Dowling’s Ballymac Wendy was a 5/1 winner of race 4 at Shelbourne Park, by 3/4s of a length in 28.58.

Race 4 at Limerick went to the 6/4 priced Hearthill Rafa, for Joseph O’Connor, Ballyduff, by half a length in 28.83.

