Kerry winners in heats of Irish St.Leger

5/2 on favourite Knockeeen Dazzler won heat 6 of Round 1 of the WillWeGo.com Irish St.Leger at Limerick for Daniel O’Rahilly, Castleisland, by 1 and a half lengths in 29.72.

Heat 11 went to the evens priced Carmac King for Timmy Carmody, Ardfert, also by 1 and a half lengths in 29.72.

At Shelbourne Park 6/4 shot Ballymac Briar took victory in race 9 for Maurice Brick, Castleisland by 3 lengths in 28.31.

Race 10 at the venue was won by Liam Dowling’s 4/1 priced Ballymac Run, by 1 and a half lengths in 28.11.

Dowling’s 5/2 priced Ballymac Gizmo was first in the 12th, by 7 lengths in 28.08.