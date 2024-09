Race 8 at Limerick, a semi-final of the Roma Casino Irish Cambridgeshire 750, went to 6/4 on favourite Kinturk Road, a 3 and a half length victor in 41.37 for Frank Thornton, Listowel.

The opening race at Shelbourne Park was won by 5/4 on favourite Torpedo Turtle, for Lisselton’s Big Boohaw syndicate and Jack Kennelly, by 6 lengths in 28.23.

The 6/4 priced Evolution, going for Tralee’s Who’s That Guy syndicate, was first in race 2 at Curraheen Park by 3 lengths in 28.20.