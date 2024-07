7/4 on favourite Carmac King won Heat 7 in Round 2 of the WillWeGo.com Irish St.Leger at Limerick, for Timmy Carmody, Ardfert by 7 lengths in 29-56.

Race 10 at Shelbourne Park went to Liam Dowling’s Ballymac The Lad, the 4/1 shot victorious by a length in 28-29.

The second at Curraheen Park was won by the 5/2 priced Tarmons Missile for Billy Lynch, Listowel by 3/4s of a length in 28-77.