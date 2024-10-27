Advertisement
Sport

Kerry winner at Shelbourne Park; KGS review

Oct 27, 2024 10:02 By radiokerrysport
Race 10 at Shelbourne Park was won by 10/3 on favourite Cheap Sandwiches, for the Bark Wahlberg syndicate, Tralee by 4 lengths in 29.20.

Heather Hartley reports on Friday's card in Tralee

