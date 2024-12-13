Advertisement
Sport

Kerry winner at Cheltenham

Dec 13, 2024 17:19 By radiokerrysport
Kerry winner at Cheltenham
Share this article

Kerry's Furze Bush syndicate owned Stumptown won at Cheltenham this afternoon.

The 4/1 favourite took the honours in the Glenfarclas Crystal Cup Cross Country Handicap Chase.

Advertisement
Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Bronze for Irish swimmer Ryan
Advertisement
Kinhult leads Alfred Dunhill Championship
Felix Jones' departure from his role with England confirmed
Advertisement

Recommended

Bronze for Irish swimmer Ryan
Michael Cahill's son looks set to take his seat on Kerry County Council
Kinhult leads Alfred Dunhill Championship
Radio Kerry Radio Bingo winner collects winnings worth over €7,000
Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

RadioKerry.ie - Logo
Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2024 Raidio Ciarrai Teoranta. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus