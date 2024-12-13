Kerry winner at Cheltenham

Kerry's Furze Bush syndicate owned Stumptown won at Cheltenham this afternoon.
The 4/1 favourite took the honours in the Glenfarclas Crystal Cup Cross Country Handicap Chase.
