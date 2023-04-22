Kerry win medals at Intervarsity track and fields

Kerry have won medals at the Intervarsity track and fields;
Sarah Leahy UL, gold in 100m and silver in 4x100m relay
Luke O’Carroll, UL, silver in long jump &
Ciara Kennelly, DCU, silver in high jump.
