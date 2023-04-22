Advertisement
Sport

Kerry win medals at Intervarsity track and fields

Apr 22, 2023 17:04 By radiokerrysport
Kerry win medals at Intervarsity track and fields Kerry win medals at Intervarsity track and fields
Share this article

Kerry have won medals at the Intervarsity track and fields;
Sarah Leahy UL, gold in 100m and silver in 4x100m relay
Luke O’Carroll, UL, silver in long jump &
Ciara Kennelly, DCU, silver in high jump.

Advertisement
Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Advertisement
Advertisement

Recommended

Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2023 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus