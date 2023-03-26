Advertisement
Kerry win Lidl Ladies National Football League finale

Mar 26, 2023 15:03 By radiokerrysport
Kerry have won their Lidl Ladies National Football League finale at Galway.

The Kingdom were victorious in Tuam Stadium by 3-11 to 17 points.

Galway had the first two points inside the opening 3 minutes. Fiadhna Tangney halved the deficit with a first point for Kerry 5 minutes later. Galway were ahead by 6 points to 2 midway through the half and led 7 points to 4 five minutes out from half time. A Louise Ní Mhuircheartaigh goal then drew Kerry level and the same player netted again at the end of the period to put the Kingdom 3 ahead at the break. Kerry 2-5 Galway 0-8.

A Hannah O’Donoghue goal 7 minutes into the second half put Kerry 5 clear at 3-5 to 0-9. The Kingdom were 7 up 5 minutes later at 3-8 to 1-10 and 8 clear with less than 10 minutes to go. Galway got it back to a 2 point game very late on but the Kingdom prevailed by 3.

The same counties meet in the league final next month.

