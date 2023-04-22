Kerry win Ladies Munster U14 A Football Final

Kerry were victoriousagainst Cork in the Ladies Munster U14 A Football Final.
Mallow was the venue for this 1-16 to 2-11 victory for the Kingdom.
Kerry were down 2-4 to 1-6 at half time.
