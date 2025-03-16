Advertisement
Sport

Kerry win at Clare in Munster Championship

Mar 16, 2025 15:58 By radiokerrysport
Kerry win at Clare in Munster Championship
Share this article

Kerry have recorded a massive win at Clare in the Ladies Munster U16 Football Championship.

They won by 9-18 to 1-6 at Clarecastle.

In the Sharon O'Keeffe Tournament it finished Clare 2-5 Kerry 3-12.

Advertisement
Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Flexachem beaten at Maree
Advertisement
Sunday afternoon local basketball results
Kerry FC academy review
Advertisement

Recommended

Over 20 St. Patrick's Day parades in Kerry this weekend
Road closures in place to facilitate St Patrick’s Day festivities in Tralee
2nd for Keith Cronin and Mikie Galvin in West Cork Rally
Castleisland's St. Patrick's Day festivities starts at 2:30 today
Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

RadioKerry.ie - Logo
Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2025 Raidio Ciarrai Teoranta. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus