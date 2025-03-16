Kerry win at Clare in Munster Championship

Kerry have recorded a massive win at Clare in the Ladies Munster U16 Football Championship.
They won by 9-18 to 1-6 at Clarecastle.
In the Sharon O'Keeffe Tournament it finished Clare 2-5 Kerry 3-12.
