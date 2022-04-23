Advertisement
Sport

Kerry win at Carlow in Joe McDonagh Cup

Apr 23, 2022 14:04 By radiokerrysport
Kerry have their first win of the Joe McDonagh Cup.

Led by Padraig Boyle the Kingdom bounced back a week after losing at home to Down to win at Carlow by 3-21 to 0-15.

Playing against a strong wind Kerry raced into a 3 points to 1 advantage after 7 minutes, with Shane Conway scoring all three. A 13th minute Padraig Boyle free made it 4-1 on 13 minutes. The same player hit 2 more to put Kerry 5 clear after 25 minutes. It was 0-7 to 0-2 before Carlow hit back to back points. Another Padraig Boyle point, his 5th of the day, put 4 between the sides again. Carlow had the better of the closing minutes to close the gap to 1 at 8 points to 7 at the break.

Carlow equalised upon the resumption. Once more Kerry nudged in front but again Carlow drew level. Yet another Padraig Boyle point put Kerry ahead; 10 to 9 after 42 minutes. Boyle then added another to double that advantage before Carlow quickly halved the deficit. A Padraig Boyle goal put daylight between the sides at 1-11 to 0-10 with 24 minutes to go. Kerry built on that strike; Boyle, Eoin Ross and Colum Harty pointing to make it a 7 point game at 1-14 to 0-10. The gap was 5 with 20 minutes to go; 1-14 to 0-12. The Kingdom had the next four points, including 2 by Jordan Conway. Shane Conway netted to make it double scores 7 minutes from time at 2-18 to 0-12. Niall Mulcahy also goaled before the end as Kerry won by 15.

