Kerry win at Barcelona Cup

Apr 24, 2022 11:04 By radiokerrysport
Kerry have won the Under 15s Barcelona Cup.

They defeated Catelonia’s Bosc de Tosca 7-6 on penalties.

Harvey Mangan saved the vital last penalty.

The Kerry 16’s are in semi final action at 3 against Salthill Devon.

