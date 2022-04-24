Kerry win at Barcelona Cup

Kerry have won the Under 15s Barcelona Cup.
They defeated Catelonia’s Bosc de Tosca 7-6 on penalties.
Harvey Mangan saved the vital last penalty.
The Kerry 16’s are in semi final action at 3 against Salthill Devon.
