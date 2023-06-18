Kerry win All-Ireland group; Sam Maguire round-up

Kerry have won their Sam Maguire Cup group after the Kingdom beat Louth in Portlaoise by 5-24 to 11 points.

It earns them a 1/4 final spot in a fortnight after Cork defeated Mayo also.

A Sean O'Shea free opened the scoring, a free after 3 minutes. The Louth equaliser arrived a minute later but it was Sean O'Shea who had the Kingdom back in front with his second point of the encounter. Paudie Clifford doubled the Kingdom advantage in the 7th minute at 3 points to 1. Sean O'Shea's 3rd score of the day put Kerry 3 clear. Louth made it 4 points to 2 in the 13th minute but Diarmuid O'Connor quickly restored the 3 point gap. With Kerry dominating midfield they built on their lead. Points from Tony Brosnan and Dara Moynihan had the Kingdom ahead by 7 points to 2 at the quarter hour. David Clifford then became the 6th Kerry scorer with a point from distance. The Fossa man repeated the trick a minute later, this time out putting over from 55 yards. It was Kerry by 9 points to 2 midway through the period. After Diarmuid O'Connor and Sean O'Shea put over David Clifford netted in the 23rd minute to go 1-11 to 0-2 clear. The Kingdom had their second goal in the 28th minute, Mike Breen the scorer this time, making it 2-13 to 2 points. When Louth pointed in the 32nd minute it was their first score in 19 minutes. At half time Kerry were ahead by 2-15 to 3 points.

Sean O'Shea had the first two points of the second period, Tony Brosnan and David Clifford also putting over. Paudie Clifford then goaled to give Kerry a 3-19 to 3 points advantage. After Louth scored their 4th point Kerry were afforded an opportunity to nab their 4th goal. Sean O'Shea was fouled for a penalty, which was dispatched by David Clifford; 4-20 to 0-4. Sean O'Shea got goal number 5. Kerry won by 28 points.

Former Kerry captain Billy O'Shea

A last minute free from Kevin Feely saw Kildare beat Roscommon 1-16 to 1-15 in Tullamore this afternoon.

That means the Lillywhites finish second in Group 3 of the All-Ireland Senior Football Championship.

They will have home advantage for their preliminary quarter-final while the Rossies will be away.

Elsewhere in that group Dublin beat Sligo by 24 points at Kingspan Breffni Park.

The Dubs therefore top the group and go straight through to the quarter-finals.

Antrim have beaten Carlow 1-19 to 1-15 in their Tailteann Cup quarter-final at Corrigan Park.

They join Meath, Laois and Down in the last four.

The draw for that next round will be made tomorrow morning.