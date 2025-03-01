Advertisement
Kerry win against Meath

Mar 1, 2025 17:13 By radiokerrysport
Kerry win against Meath
Kerry have won against Meath in the Allianz Hurling League.

The Kingdom prevailed by 1-20 to 0-20 in Austin Stack Park in Tralee.

Meath started stronger, leading by 5 points to 1 by the ten minute mark. It was 7-3 at the midway point of the quarter. Kerry then hit 5 points in a row to go ahead; Padraig Boyle-2, Oisin Maunnsell, Luke Rochford & Ronan Walsh. After Meath leveled Padraig Boyle goaled to put Kerry 3 clear at 1-8 to 0-8 after 27 minutes. An equalising point by Meath in added on time meant it was all square at the break at Kerry 1-9 Meath 0-12.

Upon the resumption Padraig Boyle scored twice for the Kingdom, with Tom Doyle also on target. It was 1-14 to 0-14 after 44 minutes and 1-15 to 0-15 after 49 minutes. Meath could never get closer than within 2 points, trailing 1-18 to 0-19 entering the closing 3 minutes. Kerry won by 3.

Kerry manager John Griffin

