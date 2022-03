Kerry are well represented in the Uefa Regions Cup Play-Offs.

Three players from Killarney Celtic have made the squad. Those players are Wayne Sparling, Ryan Kelliher and Lee Downing.

Dylan Doonah of Killarney has also been named on the squad.

They feature on the Region Two team who will face Region One on the 12th of March at 2pm in Aul Complex, Dublin.

The winners of that match will go on to represent for Ireland in the Uefa Regions Cup in October this year