Kerry weekly golf round up

Killarney

Killarney Golf & Fishing Club

Ladies Waltz S/Ford Club sponsored

Printed: 24 October 2021

Competition Result

Overall Position Score (Play H'cap) Countback

1 Mary Geaney 82 pts Overall Winner

Sheila Crowley

Margaret Sheehan

2 Anne Moynihan 79 pts Overall Runner-Up

Sharon Ormonde

Kay Gentile

3 Mary Sheehy 78 pts Overall 3rd

Mege Dalton

Mary MacMonagle

Next Competition :

Killeen , Singles stableford, Club Sponsored

Ceann Sibeal

4/Ball S/Ford- Sponsored by David O’Connor Bar & Catering

White Tees:

1. Joe Curran (20) Kieran Clancy (20) 46pts

2. Thomas Ashe (5) John O’Connor (13) 44pts

3. Tom Hoare (12) Bosco Fitzgerald (15) 43pts

Yellow Tees:

Daniel Fitton (20) Dick Brennan (22) 41pts

Ladies

Singles S/Ford- Sponsored by Barbara Carroll

1. Cathy O’Boyle (25) 37pts

2. Siobhán Uí Mhurchu (27) 32pts

9 Hole. Elfriede McNamara (19) 16pts

Waterville

18 Hole Single Stableford

Sponsored by: CRYSTAL JEWLLERS

1ST Ray Sheehan (16) 41pts

2nd Gerald O’Connell (11) 41pts

BG Paul Sheehan (10) 40pts

3rd James Ormonde (15) 40pts

F9 John Donovan (24) 21pts

B9 Larry Murphy (13) 19pts

18 Hole Single Stableford

Sponsored by: HARRISON &DWYER

1ST Con O’Shea (24) 40pts

2nd David Farrell (11) 39pts

BG Alan O’Dwyer (0) 32pts

3rd Timothy O’Sullivan (14) 36pts

F9 Connor Maher (10) 21pts

B9 Eamon McGillicuddy (15) 22pts

Kenmare

October Weekend Mixed Classic, kindly sponsored by Billgenie.ie

Winners with 96 points:

Padraig O’Shea (8) Tomas MacGearailt (10), Noel Riney (22)

2nd with 95 points:

Paul K O'Connor (5), John Sheppard (24, Timothy O’Sullivan (26)

3rd with 94 points (on countback - back 3)

Paul K O’Connor (5), Dylan O’Connor (18), Robert Hodnett (27)

Men's Autumn Gold Oct 21st, winner: Timothy E. O'Sullivan, 22Pts.

Ballyheigue

On Sunday we held the third of five rounds of our Christmas Hampers competition. The top 10 after Sunday is as follows

1 Dillane, Pat 60

2 Kennedy, Anthony 49

3 Harty, Edmond 42

3 Langford, Richard 42

3 O'Donovan, John 42

3 Sullivan, Jimmy 42

7 O'Sullivan, Sean 36

8 Dempsey, Jack 35

9 Lohan, John 31

9 Ashe, Kevin 31

Dooks Golf Club

Results

Mens Club - Calor Gas Singles - 23rd and 24th October 2021

Winner Gerard P O’Connor (13) 39 Pts

2nd Ciaran O’Halloran (25) 38 Pts

3rd Larry Keane (13) 37 Pts C/B

4th Cieran O’Callaghan (20) 37 Pts

Best Gross Kevin Guilfoyle (7) 36 Pts

5th Robert Kennedy (11 36 Pts C/B

6th Martin Hurley (16) 36 Pts C/B

Over 65’s Patrick J Griffin (10) 34 Pts

Front 9 Seamas Shaughnessy (28) 19 Pts

Back 9 Pierce Prendiville (11) 20 Pts

Next Weekend October 30th and 31st - Michael F Quirke Singles – Stableford – White Markers

Ladies Club Results

Astellas Fourball 24th October 2021

1st – Annita Keane (14) / Joan Kirby (21) = 36 pts

2nd – Nuala Curran (30) / Caitriona Daly (21) = 36 pts

3rd – Dolores Johnston (22) / Ann Walker (28) = 35 pts

4th – Catherine Doyle (13) / Mary Inglis (14) = 33 pts

Ballybunion Golf Club

Competition Results

25th October 2021

Men’s Competitions:

Fixtures:

Sunday 7th November 2021 – Lady Captains/Captains Mixed Scramble – Cashen Course

Ladies Competitions:

Ladies Tuesday Voucher Competition – 19th October 2021 – Cashen Course

1st Angela Ryan (38) 40pts

2nd Irene O’Connor (33) 36pts

Fixtures:

Tuesday 2nd November 2021 – Ladies Competition – Cashen Course

Sunday 7th November 2021 – Lady Captains/Captains Mixed Scramble – Cashen Course

Senior Men’s Competitions:

Senior Men’s Competition – 21st October 2021 – Cashen Course

1st Joe Wallace

2nd John Maguire

3rd Pat Snr Carmody

4th Joe McCarthy

5th Pat Costello

6th Noel Nash

7th Joe J O’Connor

8th Jotty Culhane

9th Eddie Moylan

10th John Quirke

11th Frank Dore

12th Nick Hayes

13th Joe Costello

Fixtures:

Thursday 28th October 2021 - Senior Men’s Competition– Cashen Course

Senior Ladies Competitions:

Senior Ladies Competition – 22th October – Cashen Course

1st Nuala Lynch (20) 23pts

2nd Marie Benn (16) 21pts

3rd Marjorie Morkan (12) 14pts

Fixtures:

Friday 29th October 2021 - Senior Ladies Competition – Old Course

Tralee

Ladies RESULTS:

Sunday 24th Oct – Der O’Sullivan Christmas Hamper - Singles 18 Holes Stableford

1st Ella Moynihan (19) 39pts

2nd Kay McNamara (29) 35pts

3rd Goretti O’Connor (22) 34pts

Entries: 30

FIXTURES:

PLEASE NOTE:

RE. WEDNESDAY COMPETITIONS – 27TH OCT TO 17TH NOV – THEY ARE 9-HOLE QUALIFYING AND

THERE WILL NOT BE A RE-ENTRY OPTION

Wed 27th Oct - Club Singles 9 Holes Stableford (QUALIFYING)

Sunday 31st Oct – Casey Stephenson Christmas Hamper Singles Stableford

Wed 3rd Nov Club Singles 9 Holes Stableford (QUALIFYING)

Sunday 7th Nov - Club Singles Stableford Singles Stableford

Wed 10th Nov - Club Singles 9 Holes Stableford (QUALIFYING)

Sunday 14th Nov – Lady Captain Laura’s Christmas Hamper Singles Stableford

Wed 17th Nov - Club Singles 9 Holes Stableford (QUALIFYING)

Results of Naughton /McGrath Sponsored Hamper 24th Oct. and Fixtures

Naughton/McGrath Sponsored Hamper 24th October.

1 Eoin Barret 35 pts (11)

2 Brian Lennon 35 pts (13)

3 Jason James Daly 35 pts (3)

Number of cards processed 71.

Fixtures,

Sunday the 31st oct. Der O Sullivan Sponsored Hamper,

Sunday the 7th Nov. Club Sponsored singles.

Please note the 10th Hole will not be in play until further notice, and the order of play and the number of holes to be played will be advised.