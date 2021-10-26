Kerry weekly golf round up

Killarney
Killarney Golf & Fishing Club
Ladies Waltz S/Ford Club sponsored
Printed: 24 October 2021
Competition Result
Overall Position Score (Play H'cap) Countback
1 Mary Geaney 82 pts Overall Winner
Sheila Crowley
Margaret Sheehan
2 Anne Moynihan 79 pts Overall Runner-Up
Sharon Ormonde
Kay Gentile
3 Mary Sheehy 78 pts Overall 3rd
Mege Dalton
Mary MacMonagle
Next Competition :
Killeen , Singles stableford, Club Sponsored
Ceann Sibeal
4/Ball S/Ford- Sponsored by David O’Connor Bar & Catering
White Tees:
1. Joe Curran (20) Kieran Clancy (20) 46pts
2. Thomas Ashe (5) John O’Connor (13) 44pts
3. Tom Hoare (12) Bosco Fitzgerald (15) 43pts
Yellow Tees:
Daniel Fitton (20) Dick Brennan (22) 41pts
Ladies
Singles S/Ford- Sponsored by Barbara Carroll
1. Cathy O’Boyle (25) 37pts
2. Siobhán Uí Mhurchu (27) 32pts
9 Hole. Elfriede McNamara (19) 16pts
Waterville
18 Hole Single Stableford
Sponsored by: CRYSTAL JEWLLERS
1ST Ray Sheehan (16) 41pts
2nd Gerald O’Connell (11) 41pts
BG Paul Sheehan (10) 40pts
3rd James Ormonde (15) 40pts
F9 John Donovan (24) 21pts
B9 Larry Murphy (13) 19pts
18 Hole Single Stableford
Sponsored by: HARRISON &DWYER
1ST Con O’Shea (24) 40pts
2nd David Farrell (11) 39pts
BG Alan O’Dwyer (0) 32pts
3rd Timothy O’Sullivan (14) 36pts
F9 Connor Maher (10) 21pts
B9 Eamon McGillicuddy (15) 22pts
Kenmare
October Weekend Mixed Classic, kindly sponsored by Billgenie.ie
Winners with 96 points:
Padraig O’Shea (8) Tomas MacGearailt (10), Noel Riney (22)
2nd with 95 points:
Paul K O'Connor (5), John Sheppard (24, Timothy O’Sullivan (26)
3rd with 94 points (on countback - back 3)
Paul K O’Connor (5), Dylan O’Connor (18), Robert Hodnett (27)
Men's Autumn Gold Oct 21st, winner: Timothy E. O'Sullivan, 22Pts.
Ballyheigue
On Sunday we held the third of five rounds of our Christmas Hampers competition. The top 10 after Sunday is as follows
1 Dillane, Pat 60
2 Kennedy, Anthony 49
3 Harty, Edmond 42
3 Langford, Richard 42
3 O'Donovan, John 42
3 Sullivan, Jimmy 42
7 O'Sullivan, Sean 36
8 Dempsey, Jack 35
9 Lohan, John 31
9 Ashe, Kevin 31
Dooks Golf Club
Results
Mens Club - Calor Gas Singles - 23rd and 24th October 2021
Winner Gerard P O’Connor (13) 39 Pts
2nd Ciaran O’Halloran (25) 38 Pts
3rd Larry Keane (13) 37 Pts C/B
4th Cieran O’Callaghan (20) 37 Pts
Best Gross Kevin Guilfoyle (7) 36 Pts
5th Robert Kennedy (11 36 Pts C/B
6th Martin Hurley (16) 36 Pts C/B
Over 65’s Patrick J Griffin (10) 34 Pts
Front 9 Seamas Shaughnessy (28) 19 Pts
Back 9 Pierce Prendiville (11) 20 Pts
Next Weekend October 30th and 31st - Michael F Quirke Singles – Stableford – White Markers
Ladies Club Results
Astellas Fourball 24th October 2021
1st – Annita Keane (14) / Joan Kirby (21) = 36 pts
2nd – Nuala Curran (30) / Caitriona Daly (21) = 36 pts
3rd – Dolores Johnston (22) / Ann Walker (28) = 35 pts
4th – Catherine Doyle (13) / Mary Inglis (14) = 33 pts
Ballybunion Golf Club
Competition Results
25th October 2021
Men’s Competitions:
Fixtures:
Sunday 7th November 2021 – Lady Captains/Captains Mixed Scramble – Cashen Course
Ladies Competitions:
Ladies Tuesday Voucher Competition – 19th October 2021 – Cashen Course
1st Angela Ryan (38) 40pts
2nd Irene O’Connor (33) 36pts
Fixtures:
Tuesday 2nd November 2021 – Ladies Competition – Cashen Course
Sunday 7th November 2021 – Lady Captains/Captains Mixed Scramble – Cashen Course
Senior Men’s Competitions:
Senior Men’s Competition – 21st October 2021 – Cashen Course
1st Joe Wallace
2nd John Maguire
3rd Pat Snr Carmody
4th Joe McCarthy
5th Pat Costello
6th Noel Nash
7th Joe J O’Connor
8th Jotty Culhane
9th Eddie Moylan
10th John Quirke
11th Frank Dore
12th Nick Hayes
13th Joe Costello
Fixtures:
Thursday 28th October 2021 - Senior Men’s Competition– Cashen Course
Senior Ladies Competitions:
Senior Ladies Competition – 22th October – Cashen Course
1st Nuala Lynch (20) 23pts
2nd Marie Benn (16) 21pts
3rd Marjorie Morkan (12) 14pts
Fixtures:
Friday 29th October 2021 - Senior Ladies Competition – Old Course
Tralee
Ladies RESULTS:
Sunday 24th Oct – Der O’Sullivan Christmas Hamper - Singles 18 Holes Stableford
1st Ella Moynihan (19) 39pts
2nd Kay McNamara (29) 35pts
3rd Goretti O’Connor (22) 34pts
Entries: 30
FIXTURES:
PLEASE NOTE:
RE. WEDNESDAY COMPETITIONS – 27TH OCT TO 17TH NOV – THEY ARE 9-HOLE QUALIFYING AND
THERE WILL NOT BE A RE-ENTRY OPTION
Wed 27th Oct - Club Singles 9 Holes Stableford (QUALIFYING)
Sunday 31st Oct – Casey Stephenson Christmas Hamper Singles Stableford
Wed 3rd Nov Club Singles 9 Holes Stableford (QUALIFYING)
Sunday 7th Nov - Club Singles Stableford Singles Stableford
Wed 10th Nov - Club Singles 9 Holes Stableford (QUALIFYING)
Sunday 14th Nov – Lady Captain Laura’s Christmas Hamper Singles Stableford
Wed 17th Nov - Club Singles 9 Holes Stableford (QUALIFYING)
Results of Naughton /McGrath Sponsored Hamper 24th Oct. and Fixtures
Naughton/McGrath Sponsored Hamper 24th October.
1 Eoin Barret 35 pts (11)
2 Brian Lennon 35 pts (13)
3 Jason James Daly 35 pts (3)
Number of cards processed 71.
Fixtures,
Sunday the 31st oct. Der O Sullivan Sponsored Hamper,
Sunday the 7th Nov. Club Sponsored singles.
Please note the 10th Hole will not be in play until further notice, and the order of play and the number of holes to be played will be advised.