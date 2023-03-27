Kerry Weekly Golf Round Up

TRALEE
Mens RESULTS
Fourball- Sponsor Daniel Bohane, 16 holes 26/3/23
1. Kevin Rolls and David Tarrant 42 pts
2. Paddy O Donoghue and Kieran Dinan 41 pts
3. Des Fitzgerald and Joseph Carey 40 pts
41 cards
FIXTURES
1/2nd April M.C.1 Sponsor A.G.C - 18 HOLES, SUMMER RULES
9/4/23 - Spring Medal Sponsor Baileys Sol
10/4/23 - Am Am - Sponsor Aherns Garage - timesheet opens 8pm on
27/3/23
Senior Men’s Result of 9 hole competition played on 22nd March
1st Noel Barrett (24) 23 pts
2nd Michael Brosnan (17) 18 pts last 6 holes
3rd Des Fitzgerald (16 ) 18 pts last 6 holes.
Results:
Wednesday 22nd March 2023;
Ladies Club Singles: 11 Holes.1-9, 10 & 18.
1st: Ber Walsh 26 pts (10)
2nd: Siobhan Stack 22 pts (13)
Sunday 26th March 2023;
Ladies Club Fourball: 16 Holes: 1-10, 13-18.
1st: Brid Murphy & Rhona Johnston 46 pts
2nd: Emma Morrissey & Karen Gearon 42 pts Countback
Garvey’s Supervalu Spring League 2023 Shield, Plate and Saucer Winners:
SHIELD:
1st: Team E: Karen Gearon, Katrina Mehigan, Bernie O‘Loughlin
2nd: Team A: Norah Quinlan, Eilish O‘Loughlin, Rhona Johnston
Plate:
1st: Team K: Cliona Murphy: Anne Moran: Mary Fitzgerald.
Saucer now named Plate B:
1st: Team J: Gorretti O’Connor; Eleanor Dowd; Annette Dineen.
Rules of Golf session will take place in Tralee Golf Clubhouse on Tuesday 28th March at 7.30pm.
Ladies Fixtures:
Wednesday 29th March: Ladies 3 Person AmAm 11 Holes 1-9, 10 & 18
Saturday 1st / Sunday 2nd April: MC1 Atlantic Golf Construction ;
18 Holes Singles Qualifying Competition for Handicap Purposes. Summer Rules.
An email will be issued with conditions of play for the first MC as 11th Hole will be in play.
Wednesday 5th April: Ladies Club Singles; 18 Holes Singles Qualifying Competition
Monday 10th April: Semi-Open AmAm Sponsored by Aherns Garage; Timesheet opens 27th March at 8pm.
Wednesday 26th April: Ladies Open Day Sponsored by The Rose Hotel; Timesheet open.
Senior Ladies Results Results:
6th March – 5 players –
Winner – Michelle Moore – 17pts (18pts -1 Dom Han)
13th March – No Competition – 3 members braved the weather
20th March – 9 players –
1st Monica O’Neill – 17pts
2nd Mgt Lawlor – 15pts (18pts -3 Dom Han)
KENMARE
Results from Kenmare Golf Club - 15 Hole Single Stableford (Red Tee) - (19/03/2023)
We had a really enjoyable experiment this week with men playing from the red tees for 15 holes. Tim Twomey hit top form to win narrowly from Sean O’Regan, and Philip Duggan took the course apart with a four under par round for the 15 holes.
Single Stableford
1st - Tim Twomey (17) - 41
2nd - Sean O'Regan (12) - 41 OCB
3rd - Shane Dalton (15) - 40
Best Gross Philip Duggan (2) 34
Ladies
Results of 15 Hole Competition 25th/26th March.
1st Clara Brosnan (17) 31pts
2nd Phil Coffey (50) 29pts
Ballybunion
Ballybunion Golf Club Competition Results
27th March 2023
Men’s Competition:
Members Cup Qualifier 64 to Qualify Sponsored by Gary O’Driscoll – Old Course– Sunday 26th March 2023
Leading Qualifier Pat Lucid (25) 43pts
Fixtures:
Saturday 1st April 2023 – Captain and Lady Captain’s Drive In 18 Hole Mixed Scramble – Old Course
Sunday 2nd April 2023 – Members Singles Sponsored by Rathcoole Cold Storage – Old Course
Ladies Competition:
Ladies Voucher Competition – Old Course – Tuesday 21st March 2023
1st Anne Marie Healy (23) 29 pts
2nd Toni Quilter (19) 27 pts
3rd Margaret McAuliffe (4) 26 pts
Ladies 18 Hole Stableford Competition – Old Course – Saturday 25th March 2023
1st Eileen Daly (43) 43 pts
2nd Mary Horgan (21) 39 pts (B9-21)
3rd Betty Doolan (23) 39 pts
4th Anne Marie Carroll (16) 38 pts (B9-20)
Fixtures:
Tuesday 4th April 2023 – Ladies Voucher Competition – Cashen Course
Senior Men’s Competition:
Senior Mens Competition – Thursday 23rd March 2023 – Old Course
1st Michael Jones (23) 34-1 33pts. B5-13.
2nd Jerry Costello (30) 31+2 33pts. B5-11.
3rd Brendan Lynch (23) 34-3 31pts.
Gross. Martin Lucey 19pts.
4th Michael Queally (23) 25+5 30pts.
5th Didgie O’Connor (27) 28+1 29pts. B5-8.
6th Tom Scanlon (21) 24+5 29pts. B5-6.
7th Fin Broderick (22) Capt. 28pts. B5-12
8th Pat Costello (23) 32-4 28pts. B5-11.
9th Patrick Snr Carmody (35) 27+1 28pts. B5-5.
10th Columba O’Connor (22) 27pts. B5-10.
V. Eddie Moylan (21) 23+4 27pts. B5-8.
S.V. Jerry McAuliffe (24) 29-3 26pts. B5-10
S.S.V. Finbar O’Keeffee (28_ 27-1 26pts. B5-9.
Fixtures:
Thursday 30th March 2023 – Senior Mens Competition – Old Course
Senior Ladies Competition:
Fixtures:
Friday 31st March 2023 - Senior Ladies Competition – Old Course
ROSS
The winners were :-
1st ....Peter Wickham & Oliver McCarthy
2nd .. Tony Lenihan & Timmy O'Donoghue.
3rd.... John Ivory & Maurice Coffey
Ross Seniors :-
On Thursday March 23rd the seniors competition winners were:-
1st ... Mike J Casey & Maurice Coffey.
2nd ...Mike O'Leary & Seamus McCarthy .