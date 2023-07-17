Kerry Weekly Golf Results

Ballybunion

Ballybunion Golf Club Competition Results

17th-23rd July 2023

Men’s Competitions:

Advertisement

Sunday 16th July Mens singles sponsored by Baileys Solicitors

1st Brendan McKeon(14) 38 pts (B9 20, B6 15)

2nd Philip Byrne(12) 38 pts (B9 20, B6 13)

3rd Patrick John O'Sullivan(10) 37 pts

Gross: 1stJames O'Callaghan (1)32 pts

Category 1, (+5 to 5 handicap)

1st Niall O'Carroll(4) 33 pts

2nd James Brosnan(2) 31 pts

Category 2, (6 to 12 handicap)

1st Philip Beary(10) 36 pts (B9 20)

2nd Brendan Gildea(8) 36 pts (B9 18)

3rd Billy Kelleher(9) 36 pts (B9 16)

Category 3, (13 to 18 handicap)

1st Mel Hurley(18) 35 pts

2nd Dermot Finnan(15) 34 pts

3rd John Guiney(18) 33 pts

Category 4, (19+ Handicap)

1st Con Mulvihill(20) 34 pts

Tralee

Advertisement

Senior Ladies Results for Monday 10th July 2023.

1st Place – Susan O’Hara – 18pts – (on countback)

2nd Place – Eleanor Dowd – 18pts – (on countback)

Advertisement

3rd Place – Michelle Moore – 16pts (20pts, -4 Dom H’cap)

Senior Men’s Results for Wednesday 12th July 2023.

Result of 12 hole competition played on July 12th.

Advertisement

1st Derek Bulman (25) 27 pts

2nd Declan Crowley (16) 25 pts last 6 holes

3rd Billy Myles (24) 25 pts

Advertisement

4th Sean Corcoran (13) 24 pts (25-1)

5th Der O Sullivan (18) 22pts last 3 holes.

Ladies Singles.

Saturday 8th/Sunday 9th July 2023:

1st: Maureen Tiplady (29) 36 pts Countback

2nd: Louise Stuart (38) 36 pts

Best Gross: Catherine McCarthy 17 Gross

3rd: Annette Dineen (41) 35 pts

Sunday 9th July - Ladies 9 Hole Competition

1st: Anne McGlynn (23) 23 pts

Wednesday 12th July: Ladies Singles:

1st: Karen Gearon (23) 38 pts

2nd: Maria O’Connor (13) 34 pts

3rd: Antoinette Sayers (29) 33 pts

Cork Golf Club Exchange results,15th July,2023.

1. Matt Corridan and Ger MacNamara 44 pts

2. Paddy O' Donoghue and Kieran Dinan 43 pts

3. Sean McCarthy and Sean Reidy 41 pts (back 9)

PGA Summer Medal (Blue tees)

1. James O' Halloran 73

2. David Leen 74

3. Maurice McEllistrim 75

4. James O'Connor 76

Club-sponsored Green/White results:

1. Sean McCarthy 35 pts (Green)

2. Sean Carmody 35 pts

3. Maurice Mulcare 34 pts

Kenmare

2 Sisters Classic 2023

1st Mary Ciepierski and Patricia Goodwin (Castlegregory GC) 63Pts

2nd Anne Healy and Marie O’Rahallaigh (New Ross/Woodbrook) 63Pts OCB

3rd Helen O’Callaghan and Marie Scully (Kinsale/Rafeen) 63Pts OCB

4th Kathy Kelleher and Noreen Maye (Kenmare GC) 63Pts OCB

Best Pair Friday Gillian Morrissey and Anne Marie Horgan (Monkstown/Douglas) 30Pts

Best Pair Saturday Lottie Boote and Ashley Boote (Gowran Park GC) 30Pts

Nearest the Gin Friday Mary O’Brien (Leopardstown GC)

Nearest the Gin Saturday Marie O’Brien (East Cork GC)

Longest Drive Friday Maria Burford (New Ross GC)

Longest Drive Saturday Angela Brosnan (Kenmare GC)

Mens Golf:

Singles Stableford (16/07/2023)

1st - Tim Twomey (20) - 45

2nd Bruce Mulcahy (13) - 39

3rd Thomas O'Sullivan (12) - 37 OCB

Best Gross Robin Clifford (6) - 31

Autumn Gold Thursday 13th Winner Sean De Burca 17pts

Congratulations to our AIG Jimmy Bruen Shield who had an outstanding win away vs Nenagh and progress to the regional finals. Well done to managers Philip & Henk and their squad.

Ladies Kim Kennedy Cup:

1st: Colette Bradshaw (13) 37pts

2nd: Laura Hatton (25) 33pts

3rd: Margaret Hanley (25) 33pts ocb

Castlegregory

LADIES RESULTS;

Tuesday,11th July - Senior Ladies 9H winner Merlyn O'Connor

Thursday, 13th July 5H Stableford winner Caroline O'Carroll

9H Stableford winner Maria McMahon

FIXTURES;

Tuesday, 18th July Senior Ladies 9H

Thursday, 20th GIG Ladies 5H and 9H Stableford

Friday 21st/Saturday 22nd/Sunday 23rd July - 18H Stableford

NOREEN MOORE TEAM;

Best wishes to our Noreen Moore team who are hoping to defend their title from last year. They play Tralee in Tralee next Wednesday 19th July at 3.38pm and it would be great to have some supporters cheering on our ladies in blue.

CLUB SINGLES MATCHPLAY;

1st round matches have now been completed and also one quarter final match completed. Quarter final matches must be played by July 30th and are as follows:

FIONA O'TOOLE Beat MARIE MCCARTHY

TORI BAKER V MIRIAM MULHALL NOLAN

EDEL RANDLES V ALANA ROWAN

LINDA FLYNN V ANITA O'SULLIVAN

SISTERS COMPETITION - KENMARE;

Congratulations to Mary Ciepierski and Patricia Goodwin who won the sister competition in Kenmare last weekend in some very tough conditions. Well done ladies.

Senior Results for 13th July;

1 Martin Rice 22pts

2 Sean Turner 20pts (on countback)

3 Eamonn Travers 20pts

MEN'S CLUB;

Our Captain's Prize took centre stage this weekend where the play over Saturday and Sunday was like "chalk and cheese" when it came to the weather conditions. Those who opted for Saturday were hit with very rough conditions and as a result all those who showed must be complimented for braving that monsoon type weather. Sunday was more like benign conditions comparatively and the scores were always going to show that. History was made on our links when our coveted Captain's prize was retained by last year's winner Aidan Smith with an excellent 38 points. Well done Aidan. It certainly would be of interest to know when and where this was last achieved anywhere? It was very encouraging to see many faces over the weekend to play our links and the support was greatly appreciated. Many of our Ladies also turned out in fine style and took part in a 9 hole invitational. Thanks ladies.

RESULTS;

Captain's Prize. Kindly sponsored by Lynch's Spar,Castlegregory. Daybreak,Aughacasla and Maunsell's Garage, Castlegregory.

Overall Winner: Aidan Smith (16) 38

Overall Runner Up: William Harty (20) 37

Overall 3rd: Stephen Hennessy (26) 37

Category A: James O'Connell (14) 35

Category B: Martin Schoppler (20) 33

Best Gross: Bryan Tess 26

Best Senior: Eamonn Travers (15) 35

Best Past Captain: Eddie Hanafin (14) 34

Best New Member: Martin Courtney (23) 32

Nearest The Pin: Tony Conroy

Longest Drive: Kevin Fleming

Ladies Invitational: Marcella O'Flynn (7) 14

Golfer Of The Year:

Although not on the score sheet this weekend, Stephen O'Leary still leads the way here but the chasing pack are closing in. Lots to be played for yet!! Updated table attached.

FIXTURES:

Next Weekend we will tee it up on a V-Par competition and entries will become available from tomorrow at 8pm.

INTER CLUB COMPETITIONS:

Best of luck to our Billy O' squad tomorrow when they host Ballybunion GC at 3.00pm in round 1 and then next Saturday our Intermediate Shield team will host the Ring Of Kerry GC at 2.00pm in the 3rd round of this competition. Great to see our club teams doing well this season and we also wish our Ladies Noreen Moore team all the best when they take on Tralee GC this Wednesday.

Beaufort

BEAUFORT GOLF CLUB LADIES BRANCH

9th July - Lady Captain's Prize - Sponsored by Ladies Branch

Winner: Noeleen Mackessy (27) 75 Nett

2nd Joan O'Sullivan (26) 75 Nett

Gross: Laura Furlong 89 Gross

3rd Patricia O'Connor (25) 75 Nett

4th Geraldine Collins (46) 77 Nett

5th Colleen Coffey (20) 79 Nett

Past Captain: Mary O'Shea (34) 80 Nett

Handicap 36 - 54: Maura Kennedy (49) 94 Nett

Front 9: Margaret O'Connor (27) 37.5 Nett

Back 9: Sheila OConnell (31) 36.5 Nett

Guest: Tony Conroy (22) 75 Nett

Fixtures

22nd/23rd July Stableford - Sponsored by Great Southern Hotel & Ladies Branch

RESULTS BEAUFORT GOLF CLUB - MENS BRANCH

9th July - Captains Prize - Sponsored by EBS and Mac Waste

Winner: Derek Lyttle (21) 68 Nett

2nd Liam Carey (17) 68 Nett

Gross: Stephen Crookes (4) 76 Gross

3rd Jerry A O'Sullivan (10) 69 Nett

4th Patrick O'Rourke (17) 69 Nett

5th Richard Gallagher (15) 72 Nett

6th Denis McCarthy (16) 72 Nett

Past Captain: Gabhan O'Loughlin (15) 75 Nett

Front 9: Diarmuid Cunnane

Back 9: Shane O'Flynn

Nearest The Pin: Alex Verget

Longest Drive: Martin Stackpoole

Guest Prize: Tommy Murphy (20) 66 Nett

Fixtures

22nd/23rd July - Round 5 GOTY/Bill McDonald Trophy - Regular Stroke - White Tees - Sponsored by Killarney Credit Union

28th July - Open Friday - Sponsored by Cliffords Groundcare Ltd.

7th August - Club Fundraiser - Single Stableford - Open to Ladies & Gents (Red/Yellow Tees) - Entry Fee €25. Ring Clubhouse on 064-6644440 to book a time.