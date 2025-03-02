Kerry victorious at Mayo

Kerry have won at Mayo in the Lidl Ladies National Football League.

The game in Swinford finished Kerry 2-8 Mayo 0-4.

Reigning Division One champions Armagh secured their fifth win of the Lidl National League with an impressive performance against Kildare.

Goals in either half from Niamh Henderson and Emily Druse were key to victory for the home side.

The Orchard County, playing against the breeze at Silverbridge in the opening period, led by seven points when the half time whistle sounded and pushed on after the turnaround to complete an 11-point triumph.

Kildare opened the scoring inside the first 90 seconds with corner back Ruth Sargent bombing up the field to split the posts. Armagh levelled matters through Moya Feehan before pushing on with a scoring spree.

Henderson continued her fine goalscoring form with a three-pointer after nine minutes of play. Emily Druse burst through the Kildare rearguard and quick hands from Aoife McCoy played Henderson through on goal and she made no mistake.

Niamh Reel, playing on her home club ground, raised two white flags either side of a point from Eve Lavery. Nease Dooley and Blaithin Mackin swapped scores while Lavery grabbed the final point of the half to give her side a 1-6 to 0-2 advantage at the break.

Half time substitute Grace Ferguson pointed with her first touch at the start of the second period, but it was soon cancelled out at the other end of the pitch when Dooley added a second to her account.

Lauren McConville got her name on the scoresheet as Lavery split a brace of frees from the accurate Reel. Roisin Byrne and Molly Aspel pulled two back for the Lilywhites while Caoimhe McNally clipped a score after being introduced.

Druse extended the gap to 13-points with the games second goal while Reel and Aoife Rattigan exchanged pointed efforts. Kildare were offered a lifeline with a goal as Leah McGovern slotted home an easy finish after Anna Carr had denied Sargent from close range.

Byrne did add another for the travelling side, but Armagh finished with a flurry as Henderson and Reel grew their tallies with a point apiece.

Scorers – Armagh: N Reel 0-6 (2f), N Henderson 1-1, E Lavery 0-3 (2f), E Druse 1-0, L McConville 0-1, B Mackin 0-1, M Feehan 0-1, G Ferguson 0-1, C McNally 0-1.

Kildare: L McGovern 1-0, N Dooley 0-2 (1f), R Byrne 0-2, M Aspel 0-1, R Sargent 0-1, A Rattigan 0-1.

ARMAGH: A Carr; M Ferguson, C Towe, R Mulligan; L Kenny, L McConville, B Mackin; N Coleman, C O’Hanlon; E Druse, M Feehan, E Lavery; N Reel, A McCoy, N Henderson. Subs: G Ferguson for M Ferguson (half time), C McNally for Lavery (40), C Garvey for McConville (44), C Marley for Feehan (47), M Lennon for Druse (47), M McCann for Towe (51), M Lavery for Coleman (54).

KILDARE: M Hulgraine; R Sargent, L Murtagh, E Wheeler; M Doherty, L Lenehan, M Aspel; C Sullivan, L Dunlea; C Moran, G Wheeler, N Dooley; C Price, A Prizeman, R Byrne. Subs: A Murnane for Price (34), A Rattigan for Wheeler (34), L McGovern for Prizeman (42), A Mahon for Dunlea (42), L Curran for Murtagh (50), L Shaw for Sullivan (50), L Doran for Doherty (59).

Referee: Angela Gallagher (Dublin)

Waterford smashed Tyrone by 6-15 to 6 points.

In Round 2 of the Ladies Munster U16 Football Championship Kerry lost away to Cork; Kerry 0-7 Cork 4-7.

The Sharon O'Keefe Tournament game between the same counties saw the Kingdom lose 3-9 to 1-8.