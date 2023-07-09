Advertisement
Kerry v Meath preview

Jul 9, 2023 12:07 By radiokerrysport
Kerry and Meath will do battle next Saturday in the TG4 Ladies All-Ireland Senior Football Championship.

The quarter-final tie, in Tralee at 7.30, is a repeat of the decider in 2022.

Brendan Cummins, LMFM, previews

