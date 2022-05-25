Kerry v Limerick in the Munster GAA Football Senior Championship Final will take place on Saturday May 28th at 6pm in Killarney's Fitzgerald Stadium

Kerry v Limerick will take place in Fitzgerald Stadium. For the second year in a row, the Killarney stadium will host the Munster GAA Football Championship Final

The Kingdom are aiming for their second Munster title in a row, and 9th out of the last 10, while Limerick are making their first appearance since 2010.

Kerry beat Cork 0-23 to 0-11 to reach the final, while Limerick beat Tipperary 2-10 to 0-10

Both Kerry and Limerick teams will be announced on Friday

Kerry v Limerick Tickets

Tickets for the match are available to purchase on Ticketmaster . Please note only Terrace tickets are available via Ticketmaster, while tickets for the stand can only be purchased from a club.

Price

Terrace Tickets: €30 for adults, €20 for students/OAPs and €5 for juveniles.

Stand tickets: €40 for adults, €30 for students/OAPs and €5 for juveniles.

Kerry v Limerick Coverage

Live commentary will be available on Radio Kerry, with Tim Moynihan and Ambrose O'Donovan taking their usual roles as commentators.

Before throw-in make sure to tune in to Weekend Sport before from 2pm for all the build up.

There are several ways to listen to Radio Kerry:

iPhone App

Android App

Smart Speaker - Just ask your smart speaker (Alexa, Google Home etc.) to play Radio Kerry. Listeners from abroad using Alexa can ask "Alexa, enable Radio Kerry". After that, Radio Kerry will be enabled on your device.

Here on the website using the 'listen' button at the top right

On the Radio at 96 to 98fm

Munster LGFA Senior Football Championship Final

Kerry will take on Cork in the LGFA Senior Football Championship Final before Kerry & Limerick in Fitzgerald Stadium at 12.15pm

The All-Ireland winning Kerry Ladies U14 team will also be presented at half time to celebrate their incredible victory.