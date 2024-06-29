Advertisement
Sport

Kerry v Derry Preview

Jun 29, 2024 17:36 By radiokerrysport
Kerry v Derry Preview
Jack O'Connor before Kerry v Mayo in the Allianz Football League in Austin Stack Park. Photo by David Corkey/Radio Kerry Sport
Kerry take on Derry in the All-Ireland Senior Football Championship quarter-final in Croke Park this Sunday.

Jack O'Connor and his men will be hoping to make it to the Kingdom's fourth successive All-Ireland semi-final and a tenth in the last twelve years.

Kerry will be looking to move up a gear this weekend as the knockout football begins, following their group stage which they topped with ease.

Meanwhile, Derry will be hoping to upset the odds and turn around their lacklustre championship run so far in which they have won just two games out of five.

They defeated Mayo last weekend in the preliminary quarter-final, but it required extra time and penalties to see off the Green and Red.

Throw-in at HQ is at 3.15pm and we will have live commentary from Tim Moynihan and Ambrose O'Donovan here on Radio Kerry.

Kerry manager, Jack O'Connor

Former Kerry captain, Ambrose O'Donovan

BBC Presenter, commentator, and host of the GAA Social podcast, Thomas Niblock

Former Kerry captain, Billy O'Shea

Gaelic Life Journalist, Michael McMullan

