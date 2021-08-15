Kerry Under 19's beat Cork City in EA Sports League of Ireland

Kerry have beaten Cork City 1-0 in Bishopstown in the U19 League of Ireland.
Cian Brosnan scored Kerry's goal in the first half.
Kerry were reduced to 10 men with 20 minutes to go, Daniel Okwute getting a second yellow
