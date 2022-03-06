Advertisement
Sport

Kerry Under 14s start their Munster Championship campaign next week

Mar 6, 2022 15:03 By radiokerrysport
Kerry Under 14s start their Munster Championship campaign next week Kerry Under 14s start their Munster Championship campaign next week
Share this article

The Kerry Under 14s will next weekend begin their Ladies Munster Football Championship campaign.

Tipperary are first up, followed by a game against Cork later this month.

The Kerry coach is Jeremiah O'Sullivan:

Advertisement
Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Advertisement
Advertisement

Recommended

Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2022 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus