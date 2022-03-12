Kerry Under 14's draw with Tipperary

Kerry have played out a draw in the Munster LGFA U14 Championship Round 2.
They faced Tipperary today in Fethard GAA Club.
The game finished 3-05 to 3-05.
Advertisement
Kerry Under 14s Coach Jeremiah O'Sullivan:
Kerry have played out a draw in the Munster LGFA U14 Championship Round 2.
They faced Tipperary today in Fethard GAA Club.
The game finished 3-05 to 3-05.
Kerry Under 14s Coach Jeremiah O'Sullivan:
Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.
Copyright © 2022 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus