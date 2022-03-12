Advertisement
Kerry Under 14's draw with Tipperary

Mar 12, 2022 15:03 By radiokerrysport
Kerry Under 14's draw with Tipperary
Kerry have played out a draw in the Munster LGFA U14 Championship Round 2.

They faced Tipperary today in Fethard GAA Club.

The game finished 3-05 to 3-05.

Kerry Under 14s Coach Jeremiah O'Sullivan:

