Kerry unchanged for Joe McDonagh Cup; Boyle and Diggins back in squad

Padraig Boyle and Jason Diggins are back in the Kerry squad for Round 2 of the Joe McDonagh Cup but only named as susbtitutes.
The pair were omitted for the win in Down last weekend for disciplinary reasons.
Kerry are unchanged for the Sunday outing against Carlow while Daniel Collins makes his return to the panel.
Team:
1 John B O’Halloran
2 Darragh Shanahan
3 Cillian Trant
4 Paudie O’Connor
5 Eoin Ross
6 Evan Murphy
7 Eric Leen
8 Fionan Mackessy
9 Kyle O’Connor
10 Michael Leane
11 Jordan Conway
12 Shane Conway
13 Gavin Dooley
14 Brandon Barrett
15 Colin Walsh
Subs:
16 Louis Dee
17 Seán Weir
18 Tadhg Brick
19 Darragh Slattery
20 Jason Diggins
21 Niall Mulcahy
22 Dan Goggin
23 Philip Lucid
24 Keith Carmody
25 Padraig Boyle
26 Daniel Collins