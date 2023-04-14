Kerry unchanged for Joe McDonagh Cup; Boyle and Diggins back in squad

Padraig Boyle and Jason Diggins are back in the Kerry squad for Round 2 of the Joe McDonagh Cup but only named as susbtitutes.

The pair were omitted for the win in Down last weekend for disciplinary reasons.

Kerry are unchanged for the Sunday outing against Carlow while Daniel Collins makes his return to the panel.

Team:

1 John B O’Halloran

2 Darragh Shanahan

3 Cillian Trant

4 Paudie O’Connor

5 Eoin Ross

6 Evan Murphy

7 Eric Leen

8 Fionan Mackessy

9 Kyle O’Connor

10 Michael Leane

11 Jordan Conway

12 Shane Conway

13 Gavin Dooley

14 Brandon Barrett

15 Colin Walsh

Subs:

16 Louis Dee

17 Seán Weir

18 Tadhg Brick

19 Darragh Slattery

20 Jason Diggins

21 Niall Mulcahy

22 Dan Goggin

23 Philip Lucid

24 Keith Carmody

25 Padraig Boyle

26 Daniel Collins