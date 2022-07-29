Kerry unchanged for All-Ireland final

Kerry have named an unchanged line-up for the TG4 Ladies All-Ireland Senior Football Championship final.

The Kingdom side to take on reigning champions Meath at 4 on Sunday in Croke Park is the same as that which accounted for Mayo in the last four.

Team

1. Ciara Butler - Castlegregory

2. Julie O' Sullivan - Inbhear Scéine Gaels

3. Kayleigh Cronin - Dr Crokes

4. Eilís Lynch - Castleisland Desmond's

5. Aishling O' Connell - Éire Óg Cork

6. Emma Costello - Firies

7. Ciara Murphy - MKL Gaels

8. Lorraine Scanlon - Castleisland Desmond's

9. Cáit Lynch - Castleisland Desmond's

10. Niamh Carmody - Finuge/St Senans

11. Síofra O Shea - Southern Gaels

12. Anna Galvin (C) - Na Fianna

13. Paris McCarthy - Castleisland Desmond's

14. Danielle O' Leary - Rathmore

15. Louise Ní Mhuircheartaigh (vc) - Corca Dhuibhne

Subs

16. Mary Ellen Bolger - Southern Gaels

17. Aoife Dillane - Austin Stacks

18. Katie Brosnan - Firies

19. Niamh Ní Chonchúir - Corca Dhuibhne

20. Niamh Brodrick - MKL Gaels

21. Caoimhe Evans - MKL Gaels

22. Erica McGlynn - Fossa

23. Rachel Dwyer - Southern Gaels

24. Mary O' Connell - Na Gaeil

25. Ciara McCarthy - Abeydorney

26. Anna Clifford - Fossa

27. Clódagh Ní Chonchúir - Éire Óg Cork

28. Elizabeth Mohan - Killarney Legion

29. Meadhbh Johnston - Laune Rangers

30. Louise Galvin - Finuge St Senans

Extended Panel

Laoise Coughlan - Rathmore

Kerri Ann Hanrahan - Killarney Legion

Ava Doherty - Glenflesk

Emir Riordan - Firies

Anna Murphy - John Mitchels

Ella Teahan - MKL Gaels

Meath are also unchanged:

