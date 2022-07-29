Kerry unchanged for All-Ireland final

Kerry have named an unchanged line-up for the TG4 Ladies All-Ireland Senior Football Championship final.
The Kingdom side to take on reigning champions Meath at 4 on Sunday in Croke Park is the same as that which accounted for Mayo in the last four.
Team
1. Ciara Butler - Castlegregory
2. Julie O' Sullivan - Inbhear Scéine Gaels
3. Kayleigh Cronin - Dr Crokes
4. Eilís Lynch - Castleisland Desmond's
5. Aishling O' Connell - Éire Óg Cork
6. Emma Costello - Firies
7. Ciara Murphy - MKL Gaels
8. Lorraine Scanlon - Castleisland Desmond's
9. Cáit Lynch - Castleisland Desmond's
10. Niamh Carmody - Finuge/St Senans
11. Síofra O Shea - Southern Gaels
12. Anna Galvin (C) - Na Fianna
13. Paris McCarthy - Castleisland Desmond's
14. Danielle O' Leary - Rathmore
15. Louise Ní Mhuircheartaigh (vc) - Corca Dhuibhne
Subs
16. Mary Ellen Bolger - Southern Gaels
17. Aoife Dillane - Austin Stacks
18. Katie Brosnan - Firies
19. Niamh Ní Chonchúir - Corca Dhuibhne
20. Niamh Brodrick - MKL Gaels
21. Caoimhe Evans - MKL Gaels
22. Erica McGlynn - Fossa
23. Rachel Dwyer - Southern Gaels
24. Mary O' Connell - Na Gaeil
25. Ciara McCarthy - Abeydorney
26. Anna Clifford - Fossa
27. Clódagh Ní Chonchúir - Éire Óg Cork
28. Elizabeth Mohan - Killarney Legion
29. Meadhbh Johnston - Laune Rangers
30. Louise Galvin - Finuge St Senans
Extended Panel
Laoise Coughlan - Rathmore
Kerri Ann Hanrahan - Killarney Legion
Ava Doherty - Glenflesk
Emir Riordan - Firies
Anna Murphy - John Mitchels
Ella Teahan - MKL Gaels
Meath are also unchanged: