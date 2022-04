The Kerry U20 Football side now know their opponents for the Eirgrid Munster U20 Football Championship Semi Final next Monday.

Kerry will travel to Clare for the semi final, after the banner comfortably overcame the Tipperary challenge on a final score of 3-15 to 2-5.

The semi final clash will throw in at 7pm on Easter Monday, April 18th in Miltown-Malbay.

Cork will travel to Limerick the same evening, thats following a 2-9 to 1-6 win for Limerick over Waterford last night