Kerry U16 Ladies A team have are victorious over Munster rivals Limerick in Brosna with a scoreline of 1-18 to 1-06, a Lori O'Connor goal securing the lead for the A team at the 13th minute of the second half.

The B team unfortunately could not say the same as they were defeated by Limerick's B team with a scoreline of 1-05 to Limerick's 2-05.