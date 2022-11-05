Advertisement
Sport

Kerry U15s beat West Cork

Nov 5, 2022 10:11 By radiokerrysport
Kerry U15s beat West Cork
SFAI Boys U15 Inter League
Kerry 3 West Cork 2

HT: 2-0

Kerry scorers: Ben Kelliher 11 min, Jayden Fennell 34 min, 37 min

West Cork goals: 66, 68

Notable Kerry performances: Mikey O'Leary, Ben Kelliher, Joshua Minnie.

