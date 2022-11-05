Kerry U15s beat West Cork

SFAI Boys U15 Inter League
Kerry 3 West Cork 2
HT: 2-0
Kerry scorers: Ben Kelliher 11 min, Jayden Fennell 34 min, 37 min
West Cork goals: 66, 68
Notable Kerry performances: Mikey O'Leary, Ben Kelliher, Joshua Minnie.
