Kerry U14s In EA Sports Munster Soccer Opener

May 20, 2023 12:05 By radiokerrysport
Kerry U14s In EA Sports Munster Soccer Opener
Kerry are away to Cobh Ramblers this afternoon in the Group A of the EA SPORTS Munster U14 League of Ireland Eddie Wallace Cup

Their round 1 game kicks-off at at 3 o'clock in Mayfield.

