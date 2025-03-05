KERRY U14 BOYS & GIRLS READY FOR ALL-IRELAND FINALS

Kerry U14 Boys are just days away from their All-Ireland Inter-League Trophy Final.

They take on Lisburn Castlereagh this Sunday at 2 PM in Oriel Park, Dundalk, aiming to cap off an impressive campaign with national silverware.

After a dominant semi-final win, preparations have ramped up, with the squad focused on fine-tuning their game plan.

Coach Danny Diggins was proud of their performance in the semi-final…

Meanwhile, the Kerry U14 Girls are also preparing for their All-Ireland Final, having already made history by reaching this stage of the competition. Their final takes place next month as they look to complete a remarkable season for Kerry underage soccer.