Kerry trainer takes spot in final of the Con & Annie Kirby Memorial

The two semi-finals of the 2024 Con & Annie Kirby Memorial 525 took centre stage at Limerick Greyhound Stadium on Saturday night and they produced two exceptional displays from Knockeen Dazzler and Merits Inclusion.

Such as the theme of the €80,000 renewal, rarely has it been straightforward to select a winner and this so proved in two top-class semi-finals, which were landed in terrific but albeit unpredictable fashion.

Knockeen Dazzler came into the Kirby as a relative unknown, however, after landing both his opening round assignments, 17-year-old Castleisland trainer Daniel O’Rahilly’s charge is now firmly on everyone’s radar. Displaying explosive early pace, the 5/1 chance needed to produce one of his ping starts and he did just that to quickly reel in the fast-starting In Good Time in the opening yards.

Creating daylight between his rival by the time they reached the finish line, Knockeen Dazzler was two and a half lengths clear of Romeo Kingpin in second, while Epic Chick claimed the final qualifying position some six lengths further back. The time was an outstanding 28.23.

Merits Inclusion (Dromana Bucko - Million Dreams) shot to prominence last Saturday night when going quickest in the quarter finals and the Brendan Matthew’s runner made it back-to-back wins as he handed his Newry handler another Kirby finalist.

Despite winning in 28.31 one week prior, Merits Inclusion was still offered at generous odds of 7/2 as Scooby Pacemaker went off the 6/4 favourite from what looked a lovely makeup in trap one. However, one thing that was reasonably certain was that the Ian Reilly-trained Phoenix Tyson was going to take some leading and this proved accurate as he was on the receiving end of a lightning start from trap six.

The leader was nothing if not game for his Northern connections and he pulled out all the stops in the closing stages to hold off Scooby Pacemaker by a mere half length. The final qualifying position went to the gallant Phoenix Tyson, who was a further seven and a half lengths back in third. The time was an exquisite 28.24.

The Final Trap Draw & Club Nominators:

T1 - ROMEO KINGPIN

Trap 1:

ROMEO KINGPIN Nominator: Killeedy GAA

Owner: David Firmager, Trainer: Graham Holland, Breeder: David Firmager

Trap 2:

SCOOBY PACEMAKER Nominator: Patrickswell Camogie

Owner: SCOOBY-TRIO-SYNDICATE Trainer: Jennifer O’Donnell Breeder: Steve Noble and Jennifer O’Donell

Trap 3:

MERITS INCLUSION Nominator: Cappamore Camogie,

Owner: Brendan Matthews, Trainer: Brendan Matthews, Breeder: Brendan Matthews

Trap 4:

EPIC CHICK (M) Nominator: Gerald Griffins GAA

Owner: John Kennedy Jnr, Trainer: John Kennedy Jnr, Breeder: Mary Kennedy

Trap 5:

PHOENIX TYSON (M) Nominator: Ahane GAA

Owner: Billy Reilly, Trainer: Ian Reilly, Breeder: Paddy McCormack

Trap 6:

KNOCKEEN DAZZLER (W) Nominator: Mount Collins GAA

Owner: Daniel O’Rahilly, Trainer: Daniel O’Rahilly, Breeder: Brendan Matthews

(Con and Annie Kirby Memorial Semi Final. Daniel O'Rahilly, owner and trainer, pictured with Knockeen Dazzler winner of the Con and Annie Kirby Memorial opening Semi-Final at Limerick Greyhound Stadium. Picture: Brendan Gleeson)

The Liam Dowling trained Ballymac Danica was yet again the fastest heat winner in the Suncroft Festival Puppy Oaks at Shelbourne Park on Saturday night and is now into the €10,000 final.

This daughter of Ballymac Cooper – Ballymac Arminta showed terrific early pace from trap six and soon took up the lead to beat the Murt Leahy trained Sober Sparkle by two lengths in 28.34. The Peter Divilly trained Crafty Bondi qualified in third place and is now into her second final of the year having finished runner-up in the Brownstown Tango & NTSC Unraced Bitch Stake at Newbridge.

The Patrick O’Connor trained Kerogue Lady won the opening heat in 29.14 after some traffic problems at the opening bend. Racing from trap one, this Juvenile Classic finalist made the most of the draw and got a run around the inside after clashing with Ravenswood Elsie to go on and win by five and a half lengths.

Only four runners went to traps with Droopys Wriggle qualifying in second place for trainer Robert Gleeson while Fairy Footsteps grabbed third place for trainer Patrick Guilfoyle.

Curraheen Park

The Pat Buckley trained Road Exile (aka Eamon at home) won the €5,000 Greyhound & Petworld Supersprint at Curraheen Park in 17.52. He broke fast but so did the John A Linehan trained Droopys Zelda. The pair had a great buckle, but Road Exile had the power towards the line to win by half a length.

Kilcohan Park

The €10,000 TIME Greyhound Nutrition Select Stakes got off to a brilliant start at Kilcohan Park on Saturday night with three competitive heats. Ballymac Walt won the opening heat in 28.39 for trainer Liam Dowling with pacesetter Mustang Sally in second and A Lucky Julie in third.

Droopys Fidget won the second heat for trainer Robert Gleeson in a time of 28.36. This BresBet Easter Cup finalist beat 2023 Champion Stakes winner Trinity Junior and 2022 Irish Derby finalist Ballymac Finn.

The final heat winner was Jacktavern Bolt for trainer Graham Holland who clocked 28.73. Ballymac Boy was three lengths back in second place for trainer Dolores Ruth and Another Holiday was third for trainer Michael J O’Donovan.