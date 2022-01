Kerry are to wait until matchday to announce their team for round 2 of the McGrath Cup.

Jack O’Connor’s side will be away to Tipperary at 7 tomorrow, knowing that if they avoid defeat they will progress to the final on Saturday.

The Kingdom started Group B of the Munster football competition with a 2-23 to 6 points win over Limerick last week.

The Kerry team will be revealed at 10 o’clock tomorrow