Kerry to take on Cobh in Munster Senior Cup

Kerry FC will take on Cobh Ramblers in the last 16 of the Munster Senior Cup.
The Kingdom, beaten finalists last season, have home adevantage for the tie over the weekend of January 17th to 19th.
Advertisement
Kerry FC will take on Cobh Ramblers in the last 16 of the Munster Senior Cup.
The Kingdom, beaten finalists last season, have home adevantage for the tie over the weekend of January 17th to 19th.
Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.
Copyright © 2024 Raidio Ciarrai Teoranta. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus