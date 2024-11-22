Advertisement
Kerry to take on Cobh in Munster Senior Cup

Nov 22, 2024 08:47 By radiokerrysport
Kerry to take on Cobh in Munster Senior Cup
Kerry FC’s Cian Brosnan and Sean McGrath celebrate after opening the scoring against Athlone Town in the SSE Airtricity League of Ireland First Division at Mounthawk Park, Tralee. Photo: David Corkey /Radio Kerry Sport
Kerry FC will take on Cobh Ramblers in the last 16 of the Munster Senior Cup.

The Kingdom, beaten finalists last season, have home adevantage for the tie over the weekend of January 17th to 19th.

