Kerry to reveal team this lunchtime

Kerry are to reveal their team this lunchtime for the TG4 Ladies All-Ireland Senior Football Championship semi-final.
Tomorrow sees the Kingdom face off with Mayo in Semple Stadium, Thurles from 5.
Advertisement
Kerry are to reveal their team this lunchtime for the TG4 Ladies All-Ireland Senior Football Championship semi-final.
Tomorrow sees the Kingdom face off with Mayo in Semple Stadium, Thurles from 5.
Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.
Copyright © 2023 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus