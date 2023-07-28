Advertisement
Sport

Kerry to reveal team this lunchtime

Jul 28, 2023 08:24 By radiokerrysport
Kerry are to reveal their team this lunchtime for the TG4 Ladies All-Ireland Senior Football Championship semi-final.

Tomorrow sees the Kingdom face off with Mayo in Semple Stadium, Thurles from 5.

