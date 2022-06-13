Advertisement
Kerry to play Mayo in All-Ireland 1/4 finals

Jun 13, 2022 08:06 By radiokerrysport
Kerry are to play Mayo in the All-Ireland Senior Football Championship 1/4 finals.

Mayo won against Kildare in the Round 2 qualifiers over the weekend.

The teams will face off over the weekend of June 25th and 26th.

