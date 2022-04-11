Advertisement
Kerry to play in Munster Intermediate Camogie Championship Final

Apr 11, 2022 17:04 By radiokerrysport
Kerry are to play in the Munster Intermediate Camogie Championship Final on Sunday.

They will take on Cork in Pairc Úi Caoímh at 2 as a curtain raiser to the Provincial Senior Hurling Championship match between Cork and Limerick.

Cork's opponent in the Senior camogie final, Waterford, were unable to field a team while Kerry were only moved up to Intermediate as Tipperray pulled out.

Kerry are a junior team in Munster and, despite being without 8 regulars, manager Ian Brick opted to accept the offer and play the game.

