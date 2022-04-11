Kerry to play in Munster Intermediate Camogie Championship Final

Kerry are to play in the Munster Intermediate Camogie Championship Final on Sunday.

They will take on Cork in Pairc Úi Caoímh at 2 as a curtain raiser to the Provincial Senior Hurling Championship match between Cork and Limerick.

Cork's opponent in the Senior camogie final, Waterford, were unable to field a team while Kerry were only moved up to Intermediate as Tipperray pulled out.

Kerry are a junior team in Munster and, despite being without 8 regulars, manager Ian Brick opted to accept the offer and play the game.