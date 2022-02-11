Advertisement
Sport

Kerry to name team tonight

Feb 11, 2022 12:02 By radiokerrysport
Kerry to name team tonight Kerry to name team tonight
Share this article

Kerry will name their team tonight for Round 2 of Allianz Hurling League.

The Kingdom welcome Kildare to Tralee on Sunday.

Tune in after the news at 8 tonight for details of that team selection.

Advertisement
Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Advertisement
Advertisement

Recommended

Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2022 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus