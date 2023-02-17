Advertisement
Kerry to name team tonight

Feb 17, 2023 17:02 By radiokerrysport
Kerry to name team tonight
Paudie Clifford and the Kerry Teram Post-Game
Kerry are to name their team tonight for Round 3 of the Allianz Football League.

The Kingdom will be away to Mayo at 7.30 tomorrow, in Castlebar.

We’ll have that Kerry team news at 8.30 tonight on Radio Kerry.

Mayo team:

