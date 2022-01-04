Kerry to name team tomorrow for McGrath Cup opener

The Kerry team to face Limerick tomorrow evening in the McGrath Cup will be named at 10:30am tomorrow morning.

It’s the first game of the latest Jack O Connor tenure and will throw in at 7pm.

Kerry are in Group B, along with Tipperary and Limerick.

Kerry will travel to Dr. Morris Park in Thurles next Wednesday, January 12th where they will face Tipperary.

The McGrath Cup Final will see the table toppers in Group A (Cork, Waterford & Clare) face the winners of Kerry’s Group on Saturday the 15th.

Tickets for tomorrow nights game can only be bought online for a price of €10. You can hear full live commentary of Kerry v Limerick tomorrow evening here on Radio Kerry with Tim Moynihan and Ambrose O Donovan.