Kerry to name team today

Feb 7, 2025 08:06 By radiokerrysport
3 February 2025; Anna Galvin of Kerry appeals to referee Barry Redmond during the 2025 Lidl Ladies National Football League Division 1 match between Waterford and Kerry at SETU Waterford in Carriganore, Waterford. Photo by Piaras Ó Mídheach/Sportsfile *** NO REPRODUCTION FEE ***
Kerry are to reveal their team this lunchtime for Round 3 of the Lidl Ladies National Football League.

Sunday has the Kingdom home to Kildare at 1 o’clock, in Fitzgerald Stadium, Killarney.

