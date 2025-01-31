Kerry to name team this lunchtime

Kerry will name their team this lunchtime for Round 2 of the Lidl Ladies National Football League.
The Kingdom, beaten by Armagh last weekend, will be away to Waterford at 3.45 on Monday.
