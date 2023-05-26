Advertisement
Sport

Kerry to name team at lunchtime for Munster final

May 26, 2023 08:05 By radiokerrysport
Kerry are to name their team this lunchtime for the Ladies Munster Senior Football Championship final.

The Kingdom will be away to Cork on Sunday, at half 3 in Mallow.

The game will be live on Radio Kerry Sport thanks to Lee Strand.

