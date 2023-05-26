Kerry to name team at lunchtime for Munster final

Kerry are to name their team this lunchtime for the Ladies Munster Senior Football Championship final.
The Kingdom will be away to Cork on Sunday, at half 3 in Mallow.
The game will be live on Radio Kerry Sport thanks to Lee Strand.
